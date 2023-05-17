US to send additional security assistance to Taiwan soon

World+Biz

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

US to send additional security assistance to Taiwan soon

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:27 am
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and US are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan 27 March, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and US are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan 27 March, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The United States will soon send additional security assistance to Taiwan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday (16 May).

"The United States will soon provide significant additional security assistance to Taiwan through (the) presidential drawdown authority that Congress authorised last year," Austin told lawmakers.

The presidential drawdown authority, or PDA, is a type of authority that expedites security assistance and has helped to send arms to Ukraine.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that US President Joe Biden's administration plans to send $500 million worth of weapons aid to Taiwan using the authority.

US-Taiwan / military aid / US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

44m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

1h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

3h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

16h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

2h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

18h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman