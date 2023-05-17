US to send additional security assistance to Taiwan soon

FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and US are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan 27 March, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The United States will soon send additional security assistance to Taiwan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday (16 May).

"The United States will soon provide significant additional security assistance to Taiwan through (the) presidential drawdown authority that Congress authorised last year," Austin told lawmakers.

The presidential drawdown authority, or PDA, is a type of authority that expedites security assistance and has helped to send arms to Ukraine.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that US President Joe Biden's administration plans to send $500 million worth of weapons aid to Taiwan using the authority.