US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent

World+Biz

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 02:15 pm

Related News

US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent

Tehran has also been pushing for guarantees that any future US president would not withdraw from the deal, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions which have hammered Iran's economy

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Iran&#039;s and US&#039; flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday that he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran was imminent after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.

"I can't be confident it is imminent.. a few months ago we thought we were pretty close as well," Malley said at the Doha Forum international conference.

"The sooner we get back into the deal, which is in our interest, and presumably Iran's interest, the more faithfully we implement it."

His assessment of negotiations in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear accord seemed to contradict Kamal Kharrazi, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political will of the United States," Kharrazi told the conference.

Then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018, prompting Tehran to start violating its nuclear limits about a year later, and months of on-and-off talks to revive it paused in Vienna earlier this month after Russia presented a new obstacle.

Russia later said it had received written guarantees that it would be able to carry out its work as a party to the deal, suggesting Moscow could allow it to be resuscitated.

The failure of efforts to restore the pact could carry the risk of a regional war, or lead to more harsh Western sanctions on Iran and continued upward pressure on world oil prices that are already high due to the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.

Kharrazi said it was vital for Washington to remove the foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) designation against Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"IRGC is a national army and a national army being listed as a terrorist group certainly is not acceptable," he said.

Tehran has also been pushing for guarantees that any future US president would not withdraw from the deal, which would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions which have hammered Iran's economy.

The extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another sensitive subject.

Iran Nuclear Programme / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

1h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

3h | Mode
Kaan Terzioglu. Photo: Collected

Bringing all under 4G coverage top priority of Banglalink: VEON CEO

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2h | Videos
Day outing at Thikana

Day outing at Thikana

2h | Videos
Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market