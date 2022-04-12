Ukrainian energy companies sue Russia in US over Crimea judgment

World+Biz

Reuters
12 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:37 am

Related News

Ukrainian energy companies sue Russia in US over Crimea judgment

Reuters
12 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:37 am
REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A coalition of Ukrainian companies wants a US federal court to order Russia to pay a nearly $35 million foreign judgment, with the hope they can eventually access some of the country's assets in the United States.

The 11 companies said on Saturday in a petition in Washington, DC, federal court that they operated gas stations and an office in Crimea that were seized by Russia in 2014. Swiss arbitrators awarded them $34.5 million in 2019, according to court papers.

A lawyer for the companies, James Boykin, said the freezing of Russian assets as part of recent US sanctions could offer a chance for his clients to collect.

"If funds do get made available to people who suffered from Russian aggression, I don't see why Crimea and people who lost out following the annexation would be excluded," he said.

The petition said Russian forces seized and looted petrol stations owned by the companies because Ukrainian tycoon and former government official Igor Kolomoisky, a part owner of petitioner Sabil, was a Kremlin critic. Kolomoisky was sanctioned by the United States in 2021 for alleged corruption.

Russia did not participate in the arbitration but contested the award at the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, which denied Russia's appeal.

An international convention and US law allow US courts to enforce foreign arbitration awards. Last month Yukos Capital, an affiliate of the Yukos Oil company expropriated by Russia nearly two decades ago, filed its own D.C. court petition to enforce a $5 billion arbitration award against Russia.

A lawyer for Yukos Capital in that case did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and no lawyer has appeared for Russia.

Neither petition mentions the escalating sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine or the ongoing deadly war there, which Russia has described as a special military operation to de-Nazify the country.

Crimea / Russia-UK Relations / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Ukrain-Russia tensions / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

1h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

21h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

2h | Videos
Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

14h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

14h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds