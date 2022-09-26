Ukraine receives US air defense system

World+Biz

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Ukraine receives US air defense system

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:38 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainians about the prisoners of war (POWs) swap, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainians about the prisoners of war (POWs) swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.

It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.

"We absolutely need the United States to show leadership and give Ukraine the air defence systems. I want to thank President (Joe) Biden for a positive decision that has been already made," Zelenskiy said, according to an English-language transcript of the interview.

"But believe me, it's not even nearly enough to cover the civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, homes of Ukrainians."

Zelenskiy also thanked the United States for HIMARS and other multiple rocket-launching systems enabling Ukraine to advance against Russian occupying forces.

Ukraine has staged counter-offensives this month to free from occupation large swathes of territory in northeastern Kharkiv region. It has also made advances in the south.

Russia describes its seven-month-old incursion into Ukraine as a "special military operation" and denies it targets civilian sites.

Europe

Ukraine crisis / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

20m | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

30m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

2h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

21h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

13h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

16h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

17h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh