Ukraine to press West for full energy embargo on Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 12:56 pm

Related News

Ukraine to press West for full energy embargo on Russia

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 12:56 pm
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Ukraine will keep up demands for an oil and gas embargo on Russia after its invasion of the country, the Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday, as the EU promised a fifth round of sanctions by Friday.

Dmytro Kuleba will address NATO's 30 allies, as well as the European Union, Finland, Sweden, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, in a special session of foreign ministers to maintain international support for sanctions and weapons supplies.

"We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters at NATO, speaking alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I think the deal that Ukraine is offering is fair. You give us weapons, we sacrifice our lives, and the war is contained in Ukraine," he said.

Kuleba called on Germany in particular to speed up weapons' deliveries to Ukraine, asking for planes, land-based anti-ship missiles, armoured vehicles and air defence systems. He said procedures were taking too long in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who offered to hold another meeting of NATO foreign ministers in May in Berlin, said she would discuss more arms sales to Ukraine with allies on Thursday in Brussels.

After more than 40 days of war, Ukraine says Russia continues to shell its cities, particularly in the eastern regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk after Russian forces withdrew from around Kyiv.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Stoltenberg on Wednesday warned of a war that could last months or even years and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pledged support to Ukraine for the longer term.

Outrage over civilians killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv appears to have galvanised Western support.

But while a possible EU ban on Russian oil and gas would cut off a significant source of revenue for Moscow's war, it would also hit Europe's economy and push up soaring gas prices.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that a fifth package of EU sanctions, which include a ban on coal, would be agreed on Thursday or Friday. "We have been following a progressive approach. Now we are accelerating," he told reporters.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said further Western sanctions could not be ruled out, including an energy embargo, after the United States and Britain announced new measures on Russian banks on Wednesday and on members of Putin's family.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said at NATO that Australia was imposing sanctions on 67 Russians over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine crisis / Ukrain-Russia tensions / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Western countries / Russian energy sector / Russian energy / Ban on Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

2h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

4h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

16h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

18h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

18h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma