Ukrainian president admits Russian troops' advancement

18 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
18 April, 2024, 01:00 pm

He also said that Russia is feeling its strength in almost everything related to the armed component, including artillery, equipment and ability to operate in the sky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Russian forces were advancing and asked the West to provide his country with everything that can help Ukrainian troops hold the frontline.

"They are putting pressure on us at the front and are gradually moving [forward]," Zelensky said in his address to European leaders during an informal summit in Brussels.

He also said that Russia is feeling its strength in almost everything related to the armed component, including artillery, equipment and ability to operate in the sky.

Therefore, he asked his country's supporters to provide "everything that helps to hold the frontline," including shells, military vehicles and drones.

At the same time, he reproached the EU for delays in the planned handover of artillery shells to Kiev.

"Unfortunately, we have not yet seen a million artillery shells from the European Union that were discussed so much. Also, some other initiatives have not yet been fully implemented, and this is primarily reflected in what our soldiers can use at the front and what they still, unfortunately, have to wait for," he said.

Zelensky also demanded that the EU leaders "accelerate the implementation of our agreements."

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in late February that the EU will provide around 550,000-600,000 shells to the Kiev government by March, and reach the intended figure of one million shells by the end of the year. At the same time, the Ukrainian government continues to complain about not getting what was promised.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

