UK lawmaker says he opened porn in parliament in error

World+Biz

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 03:25 pm

Related News

UK lawmaker says he opened porn in parliament in error

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
A general view of the Houses of Parliament at sunrise, in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A general view of the Houses of Parliament at sunrise, in London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A British lawmaker suspended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party following accusations that he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber has said he opened the explicit content in error.

Neil Parish was suspended as a Conservative lawmaker on Friday after reporting himself to parliament's standards commissioner. He has said he will continue as a member of parliament while an investigation is carried out. 

UK lawmaker from Johnson's party suspended in porn in parliament case

Asked by reporters whether he had opened something on his phone in error, Parish said: "I did, but let the inquiry look at that."

British media have reported that a female minister said she had seen a male colleague viewing pornographic material while sitting beside her in the Commons chamber and the same lawmaker watching pornography during a committee hearing.

In an interview with The Times newspaper published on Saturday, Parish's wife said she was not aware of her husband having done anything similar before and that her husband was "a lovely person".

"It was all very embarrassing," the newspaper quoted Sue Parish as saying. "My breath was taken away, frankly."

"People shouldn't be looking at pornography. He would never just sit there with people looking ... These ladies were quite right to be as cross as they were because I was cross, too," she said.

Top News

UK lawmaker / Pornography / suspended

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

6h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

5h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

6h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

3h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

20h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

20h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year