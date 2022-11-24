Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:25 pm

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar visits Land Forces Operation Center in Ankara, Turkey, November 21, 2022. Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar visits Land Forces Operation Center in Ankara, Turkey, November 21, 2022. Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.

Akar told Sergei Shoigu that "Turkey's priority is to prevent the terrorism threat (from northern Syria) permanently," and said previous agreements on this issue need to be adhered to, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Senior Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev on Wednesday said Turkey should refrain from a full-scale ground offensive in Syria, because such actions could trigger an escalation of violence.

