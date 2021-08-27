Threat of further attacks increasing in Kabul - UK defence minister

World+Biz

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 03:52 pm

Related News

Threat of further attacks increasing in Kabul - UK defence minister

"The threat is obviously going to grow the closer we get to leaving," he said

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 03:52 pm
Britain&#039;s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/Files
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/Files

The threat of further attacks around Kabul Airport will increase as Western troops get closer to leaving the country, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

He said the blasts on Thursday, which killed 85 people including 13 US soldiers, had not accelerated Britain's departure from the country.

A closure of a processing centre at Baron Hotel near the airport had happened on schedule, he said.

"The threat is obviously going to grow the closer we get to leaving," he told Sky News.

"The narrative is always going to be, as we leave, certain groups such as ISIS will want to stake a claim that they have driven out the US or the UK."

Top News / South Asia

UK / Kabul Evacuation / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

23h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

23h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

23h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs