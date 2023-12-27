Tesla plans revamp of smash hit Model Y from China plant

World+Biz

Bloomberg
27 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 01:05 pm

Related News

Tesla plans revamp of smash hit Model Y from China plant

The US electric carmaker is currently conducting preparation work in China for its refreshed Model Y sport utility vehicle.

Bloomberg
27 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
A Tesla Model Y. Photo Bloomberg
A Tesla Model Y. Photo Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. is preparing to roll out a revamped version of its smash hit Model Y from its Shanghai plant, according to people familiar with the matter, as domestic rivals accelerate product launches amid heated competition.

The US electric carmaker is currently conducting preparation work in China for its refreshed Model Y sport utility vehicle and mass production may start as soon as mid-2024, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn't public.

The 2024 version of the Model Y will have much more obvious exterior and interior changes than the most-recent update in October, which added a new wheel design and ambient lighting, the people said, declining to elaborate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The first batch of the newest Model Ys will be made from the second phase of Tesla's Shanghai facility, which will suspend production for around a week during the New Year holiday for a partial upgrade, one of the people said. More adjustments will have to be made prior to mass production, they added.

A representative for Tesla in China declined to comment.

Established in 2019, Tesla's Shanghai factory now produces over half of the electric carmaker's global deliveries. First rolled out in 2020, the Model Y has proven extremely popular, now ranking among the best-selling EV models worldwide. In China, deliveries of the Model Y accounted for almost 75% of Tesla's overall sales in the country, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence shows.

Tesla's domestic rivals, including established automakers like BYD Co. and newer entrants such as Xpeng Inc., are unveiling a slew of new vehicles to increase share across various market segments. Shenzhen-based BYD is poised to surpass Tesla as the new worldwide leader in fully electric car sales — likely in the current quarter.

Earlier this year, Tesla revamped its six-year-old Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range to attract customers.

China's total sales of new-energy vehicles, which includes plug-in hybrids and pure-electric cars, climbed 40% in November from a year earlier — and 8.9% from October — to 841,000 units, according to data released by China's Passenger Car Association earlier this month.

USA / China

Tesla / car / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

4h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

4h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

5h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

14h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

2h | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

4h | Videos
Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising personal interests

15h | Videos