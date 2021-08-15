Top peace official describes Ghani as Afghanistan's former president
He blamed Ghani for the current situation in Afghanistan, hours after Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul
Top Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah described Ashraf Ghani as Afghanistan's former president in a video message on Sunday.
He blamed Ghani for the current situation in Afghanistan, hours after Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul.
A top Afghan foreign ministry official said separately that Ghani had left Afghanistan, but that it was not clear which country he was heading for.
A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said earlier that Ghani had left for Tajikistan.