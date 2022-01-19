Three Navy personnel killed in blast at INS Ranvir in Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

Three Navy personnel killed in blast at INS Ranvir in Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard

Around 11 other personnel have sustained injuries and were admitted to the Naval hospital, their condition are stable as of now, said Navy official

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Photo :Hindustan Times
Photo :Hindustan Times

Three naval personnel were killed in a blast around 4:45 pm in the internal compartment of Indian Naval Ship INS Ranvir on Tuesday, a press release issued by the Indian Navy said. The ship is presently anchored at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Around 11 other personnel have sustained injuries and were admitted to the Naval hospital, their condition are stable as of now, said Navy official.

"The ships crew members responded immediately soon after the incident and situation was brought under control. No major material damage has been reported. It was an unfortunate incident and the naval personnel died due to injuries caused by explosion," mentioned the press release.

INS Ranvir was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, said a Navy official who did not want to be named.

We cannot disclose the identity of the deceased personnel till the time their respective family members were informed about the incident, said the official.

INS Ranvir is the fourth of the five Rajput class destroyer built for the Indian Navy and was commissioned in 1986.

Top News / World+Biz

Mumbai / naval dockyard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

45m | Panorama
Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

20h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

22h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

15h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

15h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

15h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant