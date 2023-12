File Photo: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the Islamic charity organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), arrives to attend a campaign rally of political party, Milli Muslim League (MML), ahead of general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

India has formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, suspected of involvement in the 2008 attacks on Mumbai, for trial in India, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in a briefing on Friday.

"We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan," Bagchi told reporters.