Taliban official says no foreigners kidnapped, but some being queried

South Asia

Reuters
21 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 04:20 pm

Related News

Taliban official says no foreigners kidnapped, but some being queried

The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee the country, and have said the West could have had a better plan to evacuate

Reuters
21 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban have not kidnapped any foreigners, although some of them are being questioned before being allowed to leave Afghanistan, an official of the Islamist militant group said on Saturday.

Just a week after the Taliban's swift takeover of the South Asian nation, Western nations have struggled to ramp up the pace of evacuations amid chaos and reports of violence by the insurgents.

"Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint," the Taliban official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He ruled out incidents of reported kidnappings of foreigners, but added, "We are questioning some of them before they exit the country."

The Taliban have disowned responsibility for the disorder at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands desperate to flee the country, and have said the West could have had a better plan to evacuate.

At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said, as gun-toting Taliban around it urged those without travel documents to go home.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / abduction / Afghanistan / Foreigner Adbuction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding