Over 14 kg smuggled gold seized along Bangladesh-India border

South Asia

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:38 am

Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), with the help of the country's Border Security Force (BSF), has seized over 14 kg of smuggled gold during a search operation along the Bangladesh-India border in West Bengal's Nadia district. 

The operation was conducted against gold smugglers near Gede village in West Bengal's Nadia on Saturday (2 September).

The search in the region led to the recovery of 106 biscuits and cut pieces of foreign-origin gold weighing 14.3 kg. The smuggled gold biscuits were buried in packets in a pit in a forested area, close to the international border.

"Two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. This seizure is a major success for DRI in combating gold smuggling and unearthing the novel modus operandi adopted by gold smugglers. Further investigation is in progress," a release from India's Press Information Bureau (PBI) stated.

