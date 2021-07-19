Nepal's new prime minister wins crucial vote of confidence

South Asia

BSS/AFP
19 July, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 12:14 pm

Related News

Nepal's new prime minister wins crucial vote of confidence

 Deuba was sworn in as PM on Tuesday following months of political turmoil sparked by former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli battles with senior leaders of his party

BSS/AFP
19 July, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 12:14 pm
Photo :Al Jazeera
Photo :Al Jazeera

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba won a crucial vote of confidence in parliament Sunday to cement his grip on power days after his predecessor was ousted by the country's highest court.

Deuba, who was the head of the opposition Nepali Congress, received 165 votes of support in the 275-seat lower house of parliament.

"Continuous political confusion, uncertainty, instability weakens democracy," the 74-year-old told parliament ahead of the vote.

 "So it is important we walk on the road of political stability."

 Deuba was sworn in as PM on Tuesday following months of political turmoil sparked by former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli battles with senior leaders of his party.

 Oli, who came into power in 2018, first tried to dissolve parliament in December, but that attempt was overturned by the Supreme Court.

 The 69-year-old tried again to dissolve parliament in May.

 But the top court reinstated the legislative body on Monday and removed him from his post. Deuba secured a majority for the vote of confidence after lawmakers from Oli's party backed him.

 The vote was required to take place 30 days after Deuba was installed as PM.

 If Deuba had lost, he would have had to call for fresh elections in the impoverished Himalayan nation of nearly 30 million people.

 The veteran lawmaker said last week that tackling the pandemic -- which has seen nearly 670,000 people infected in Nepal with more than 9,500 dying -- would be the first priority for his government.

 Deuba was elected as Nepal's prime minister four times between 1995 and 2018, including during the brutal, decade-long Maoist insurgency.

Top News / World+Biz

Nepal / Prime Minister / vote of confidence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses