In major setback to Imran khan, Pak SC restores parliament, orders no trust vote on Saturday

South Asia

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

In major setback to Imran khan, Pak SC restores parliament, orders no trust vote on Saturday

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:56 pm
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set aside deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the National Assembly was "illegal" and restored Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as his cabinet.

"...the prime minister did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly [...] all the decisions made till date have been nullified," the top court's ruling said, reports The News.

The Supreme Court ordered for the session of the National Assembly to reconvene on Sunday at 10:30am. saying that the session cannot be adjourned without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had said that the court will move forward only after seeing national interest and practical possibilities.

The chief justice noted that the deputy speaker's ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95, as the apex court resumed deliberation over the "unconstitutional" act by Suri for the fifth consecutive day today.

The apex court's five-member larger bench — headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel — is hearing the case.

Ahead of the verdict, the Supreme Court summoned Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, who arrived at the court with the watchdog's legal team.

A large number of lawyers, media personnel and politicians, including PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, were at the court ahead of the verdict.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan argued that everyone needed to be loyal to the state. He said that he is not defending the ruling. "However, I think new elections are the only solution," he added.

On 3 April, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had taken a suo motu notice of the constitutional crisis that erupted after Suri disallowed voting on the motion, deeming it "unconstitutional and foreign-funded" — a move that the Opposition said was a blatant violation of the Constitution.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan SC / Pakistan / no confidence vote

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

11h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

12h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

Tourist train to run on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route

1h | Videos
US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

2h | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

2h | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma