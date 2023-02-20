Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

South Asia

Reuters
20 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 01:18 pm

Related News

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Reuters
20 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 01:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan was closed on Monday, officials from the two sides said, and residents in the area reported the sound of gunfire near the normally bustling border transit point.

It was not immediately clear if Afghan or Pakistani authorities closed the Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass, but it comes after relations between Afghanistan's ruling Taliban and Pakistan have deteriorated sharply.

"The border is closed, we will share details later," a spokesperson for the Taliban administration's police force in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar told Reuters.

Media reported that the border was closed on Sunday evening but did not give a reason.

Pakistani military, police and government spokespeople were not immediately available for comment but two Pakistani security officials in the region confirmed that the border had been closed and some gunfire had been exchanged.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades.

The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

Mohammad Ali Shinwari, a resident of Landi Kotal on the Pakistani side, said the border had been closed late on Sunday and gunfire erupted early on Monday.

"When we heard gunshots in the morning, we got worried and believed that troops of the two countries might have started fighting," he said.

Clashes on the border have occurred for years, during the two-decade rule of Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.

Clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces have also at times closed the second most important crossing between the two countries, at Chaman to the south.

Pakistan's foreign minister told a security conference in Germany on Sunday that the risks of militancy stemming from Afghan soil could affect the world.

A Taliban foreign ministry spokesperson said later Pakistan should raise issues in private and not at public forums.

The foreign ministry said the Taliban administration would not allow its territory to be used against other countries, particularly against its neighbours.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

2h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

4h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

17h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

19h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits