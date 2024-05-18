Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says

Middle East

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 02:46 pm

Related News

Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in central Afghanistan, official says

Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaeem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, told Reuters that there was no information about how many people were injured in the rain spell that began on Friday, which had also cut off many key roads to the area

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 02:46 pm
View of flooded streets in Sheikh Jalal district, Baghlan province, Afghanistan May 12, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sayed Hassib/File Photo
View of flooded streets in Sheikh Jalal district, Baghlan province, Afghanistan May 12, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sayed Hassib/File Photo

At least 50 people are dead following a fresh bout of heavy rain and flooding in central Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday. 

Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaeem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, told Reuters that there was no information about how many people were injured in the rain spell that began on Friday, which had also cut off many key roads to the area.

Zaeem added that 2,000 houses were completely destroyed, 4,000 partially damaged, and more than 2,000 shops were under water in the province's capital, Feroz-Koh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Last week, flash floods caused by heavy rains devastated villages in northern Afghanistan, killing 315 people and injuring more than 1,600, authorities said on Sunday. 

On Wednesday, a helicopter used by the Afghan air force crashed due to "technical issues" during attempts to recover the bodies of people who had fallen into a river in Ghor province, killing one and injuring 12 people, the country's defence ministry said. 

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and the United Nations considers it one of countries most vulnerable to climate change. 

It has battled a shortfall in aid after the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew from the country in 2021, since development aid that formed the backbone of government finances was slashed.

The shortfall has worsened in subsequent years as foreign governments grapple with competing global crises and growing condemnation of the Taliban's curbs on Afghan women.

Top News / World+Biz

Afghanistan / flash flood / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

1h | Videos
From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

From rugged mountains to forests in 30 years

1h | Videos
The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

The UK is falling behind in the Asian food market

4h | Videos
New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

New launch of Google ‘Google Astra’ will also find lost things

5h | Videos