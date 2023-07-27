Kolkata for setting up test centres at all immigration points on India-Bangladesh border to check spread of dengue

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to request the Indian government through the state Health Department to set up blood testing centres at all immigration points on the India-Bangladesh border and airports in a bid to check the spread of dengue this monsoon season.

The move is aimed at identifying patients and carriers of dengue entering West Bengal from Bangladesh, reports the Indian Express.

Incidents of dengue infection and deaths have been reported in Kolkata and surrounding areas. Kolkata Mayor and state minister Firhad Hakim held a meeting with all stakeholders to oversee preparedness and means of tackling dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases on Wednesday (26 July).

Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh said, "Dengue is spreading alarmingly in the neighbouring country, especially Dhaka. I have spoken with the authorities in Dhaka about the issue. We will write to the state health department asking them to ask the Centre to immediately set up blood testing centres at all immigration points."

"Our workers are making door-to-door visits to spread awareness and ensure that there is no breeding ground for mosquitoes. We have also set up blood testing centres in all 16 boroughs of Kolkata, which will give results within 24 hours," added Ghosh.