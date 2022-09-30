India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying

South Asia

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 04:26 pm

Related News

India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 04:26 pm
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo

India's central bank is encouraging state-run refiners to reduce dollar buying in the spot market to contain a sharp fall in the rupee, two sources said, adding they have been asked to lean on a special credit line instead.

The Reserve Bank of India has ensured $9 billion has been made available at overseas branches of some Indian banks for the country's three state-run refiners to tap, said the sources who have direct knowledge of the matter, adding that the funds are available at market rates.

"Since last 2-3 days RBI has been asking companies to tap this credit line," one of the sources said.

The credit line is available only for Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp , which together control more than half of India's 5 million barrels per day refining capacity.

Monthly oil purchases from overseas account for about 30% of India's overall imports.

Banks participating in the credit-line scheme include the State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank, said one of the sources.The greenback's surge amid sharp interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve has sent the Indian currency tumbling 10% so far this year. India's central bank has also intervened with dollar sales to help prop up the currency.

The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were private. The RBI, the state-run refiners and the lenders did not respond to requests for comment.

The rupee strengthened following the Reuters report to a day's high of 81.16 per dollar from 81.54 prior to the report.

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / India economy / Indian rupee / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

1h | Panorama
Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

5h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

6h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

2h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

7h | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

8h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank