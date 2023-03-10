Indian navy conducts major exercise Tropex with 70 ships, 6 submarines and over 75 aircraft

South Asia

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 03:05 pm

Related News

Indian navy conducts major exercise Tropex with 70 ships, 6 submarines and over 75 aircraft

TBS Report
10 March, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian navy's biggest-ever biennial exercise Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (Tropex) witnessed the participation of around 70 ships, six submarines and more than 75 aircraft and covered over 21 million square nautical miles.

A series of complex drills and manoeuvres featuring almost all assets of the Indian navy was a major highlight of Tropex that culminated this week in the Arabian Sea, reports the NDTV citing the country's navy officials. 

The exercise, which began in November last, also witnessed significant participation from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard.

The overall exercise constructs included the coastal defence exercise "Sea Vigil" and the amphibious exercise "AMPHEX".

"Set in the Indian Ocean including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the theatre of operations for the exercise extended approximately 4,300 nautical miles (nm) from North to South up to 35 degree South Latitude and 5000 nm from Persian Gulf in the West to North Australia coast in the East, spanning an area of over 21 million square nautical miles," Indian navy's spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said Tropex witnessed participation of approximately 70 Indian Navy ships, six submarines and more than 75 aircraft.

"The culmination of the exercise brings to an end an intense operational phase for the Indian Navy that commenced in November 2022," he said.

As part of the final phase, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spent a day at sea on board the newly commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant on 6 March.

He reviewed the Indian navy's operational preparedness and material readiness wherein the Navy demonstrated operational manoeuvres and various facets of combat operations, including deck operations of indigenous light combat aircraft and live weapon firings.

World+Biz

Indian Navy / Tropex

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

7h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

6h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

5h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

18h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

19h | TBS Entertainment
3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

23h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway