'Indian Ocean is named after us; if we don't take action, who will?': Indian Navy Chief

World+Biz

UNB
23 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:04 pm

Related News

'Indian Ocean is named after us; if we don't take action, who will?': Indian Navy Chief

The Indian Navy is keeping a close watch on the hijacked Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah and it has been taken to Somalia

UNB
23 March, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 03:04 pm
Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy. Photo: PTI
Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy. Photo: PTI

Indian Navy will take affirmative action to ensure there is safety and security in the Indian ocean, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, said on Saturday.

The Indian Navy is keeping a close watch on the hijacked Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah and it has been taken to Somalia, he said.

He was speaking on the 100 days of the Indian Navy's operations for anti-drone, anti-missile and anti-piracy attacks in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and Red Sea.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, there were 54-55 anti-piracy ships everyday and now it has gone up to 64-65.

"The Indian Navy is very clear about its job. This is the Indian Ocean, named after us, and if we don't take action, then who will?" he said.

Top News / South Asia

Somali Pirates / MV Abdullah / Indian Navy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

2h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

2h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

6h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Special Lassi for Iftar

Special Lassi for Iftar

1h | Videos
Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

2h | Videos
Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

6h | Videos