'Indian Ocean is named after us; if we don't take action, who will?': Indian Navy Chief

Indian Navy will take affirmative action to ensure there is safety and security in the Indian ocean, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, said on Saturday.

The Indian Navy is keeping a close watch on the hijacked Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah and it has been taken to Somalia, he said.

He was speaking on the 100 days of the Indian Navy's operations for anti-drone, anti-missile and anti-piracy attacks in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and Red Sea.

Earlier, there were 54-55 anti-piracy ships everyday and now it has gone up to 64-65.

"The Indian Navy is very clear about its job. This is the Indian Ocean, named after us, and if we don't take action, then who will?" he said.