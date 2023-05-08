Indian Air Force MiG 21 crashes in Rajasthan; 3 civilians dead

An Indian Air Force MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, leading to the deaths of three civilians on the ground. However, the pilot of the aircraft is safe.

The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh Air Force station and the pilot had reported a technical snag soon after take-off. According to a report, two women were killed after the MiG-21 crashed into a house in Bahlol.

"A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident", the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

This comes days after an Indian Army helicopter with two pilots and a technician crashed in a forest area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. All three injured personnel were injured and taken to Command Hospital, Udhampur, according to Indian Army.

Last year, two pilots were killed after a twin-seater MiG-21 aircraft had crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The aircraft was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan.

"Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families," the IAF added.