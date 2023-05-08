Indian Air Force MiG 21 crashes in Rajasthan; 3 civilians dead

South Asia

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Indian Air Force MiG 21 crashes in Rajasthan; 3 civilians dead

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 12:10 pm
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

An Indian Air Force MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, leading to the deaths of three civilians on the ground. However, the pilot of the aircraft is safe.

The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh Air Force station and the pilot had reported a technical snag soon after take-off. According to a report, two women were killed after the MiG-21 crashed into a house in Bahlol.

"A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident", the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

This comes days after an Indian Army helicopter with two pilots and a technician crashed in a forest area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. All three injured personnel were injured and taken to Command Hospital, Udhampur, according to Indian Army.

Last year, two pilots were killed after a twin-seater MiG-21 aircraft had crashed in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The aircraft was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan.

"Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families," the IAF added.

Top News / World+Biz

Indian air force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

42m | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

3h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

2h | Panorama
King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

16h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

18h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

17h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work