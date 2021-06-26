Indian air force chief to arrive in Dhaka for a 3-day visit on Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 04:23 pm

This is the first time that an Indian Air Chief would have the distinct honour of reviewing the Parade of BAFA

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. Photo: Courtesy
Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. Photo: Courtesy

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, is set to arrive in Dhaka for a 3-day visit on Saturday upon invitation from the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka confirmed the matter via a press release.

According to the release, the Indian Air Force Chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls to all senior officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces and will meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Air Force.

During his visit, the Indian air force chief will be visiting major BAF air bases across Bangladesh and will attend the Commissioning Ceremony of the President Parade-2021 at Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA), Jessore as chief guest. 

This is the first time that an Indian Air Chief would have the distinct honour of reviewing the Parade of BAFA.

The Indian Air Force Chief would also be paying tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment, the release said.

 

 

