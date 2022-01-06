India-made RT-PCR kit to detect Omicron gets approval

South Asia

UNB
06 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 12:48 pm

Related News

India-made RT-PCR kit to detect Omicron gets approval

UNB
06 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 12:48 pm
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at CSMT station, in Mumbai. Photo :Hindustan Times
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at CSMT station, in Mumbai. Photo :Hindustan Times

An RT-PCR test kit for detecting new coronavirus variant Omicron has been developed in India in partnership with Tata MD and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR on Wednesday.

He further informed that the testing kit has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), reports NDTV.

"Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit has been developed in partnership with Tata MD and ICMR and it has been approved by DCGI. This kit will test will give results in four hours," Dr Bhargava said during the briefing of the Union Health Ministry.

Dr Bhargava has also said that Omicron is the predominant circulating strain in the country.

As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country with Maharashtra registering the maximum cases followed by Delhi.

The Ministry has also said that 108 Omicron-related deaths have been reported globally so far.

Coronavirus chronicle / World+Biz

India / RT-PCR / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

52m | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

2h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

2h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

3h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

16h | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

16h | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka