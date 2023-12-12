Indian farmers protest onion export ban

South Asia

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 03:31 pm

Related News

Indian farmers protest onion export ban

Indian Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Indian minister for agriculture, Sharad Pawar has joined street protests

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 03:31 pm
Indian Opposition MLAs protest against Maharashtra government at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur against the ban on onion export by the Centre. Photo Business-Standard, India.
Indian Opposition MLAs protest against Maharashtra government at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur against the ban on onion export by the Centre. Photo Business-Standard, India.

Farmers in many parts of India are protesting Delhi's decision to ban the export of onions till 31 March of next year. 

Indian Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has joined street protests at Chandwad in Nashik district.

"The BJP government at the centre has no respect for the hard work of farmers and that's why it takes policy decisions against the interests of farmers," said Pawar on Monday, assuring farmers that he would raise the issue in parliament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Leading a road blockade staged by farmers at the protest spot, he said, "We do not like to block the road, but we have been forced to do so by the union government." He also took digs at meetings among BJP leaders after he announced his decision to join the protest on Monday.

Pawar said there was nothing wrong if farmers were earning more due to high onion prices and people should tolerate such temporary high prices as the share of onion in the total food expenditure of a family was negligible.

"If some people think that onion prices are too high, they should not eat it for some time. But farmers should get their right to earn from their produce," said Pawar. He noted that the export ban had resulted in huge losses for onion farmers, and they had been pushed into a financial crisis.

The veteran leader recollected how Sharad Joshi had organised farmers against low prices of agricultural products including onions and forced the government to take cognisance of unity of farmers a few decades ago.

"Farmers were already in distress due to drought and hailstorm. Now, the BJP government is taking such decisions. Farmers should show their strength to the government. I will not rest until the government lifts the export ban," said Pawar.

Sharad Pawar has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for four terms. He also served in the Union Council Of Ministers as the Minister of Defence in the Cabinet of PV Narsimha Rao and Minister of Agriculture in the Cabinet of Manmohan Singh.

Markets / Top News / World+Biz

Onion / India / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

48m | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

1h | Features
Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

7h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealthiest Families in the World

Wealthiest Families in the World

1h | TBS World
12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

4h | TBS Economy
Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

20h | TBS SPORTS
How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

18h | TBS SPORTS