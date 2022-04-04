Imran Khan imposed 'civil martial law' in country: Shehbaz Sharif

Reacting to the dissolution of the National Assembly and rejection of the no-confidence motion against Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (4 April) said that the premier had imposed a "civil martial law" in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F leader Asad Mehmood, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal, and others, Shehbaz Sharif said that PM Imran Khan and his aides violated the Constitution, reports The News International.

"In violation of the court's orders, the prime minister and the president have taken extra-constitutional steps," he added.

Referring to the dramatic turn of events in the lower house on Sunday, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis, he said Fawad Chaudhry and the speaker read the written letters in the house.