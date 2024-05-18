India, Pakistan advise students in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors amid mob violence in Bishkek

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 07:33 pm

Large-scale mob violence targets international students in Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Collected
The Indian mission in Kyrgyzstan has advised its nationals to stay indoors as large-scale mob violence directed against international students has been reported in the central Asian country.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue," the statement said.

Local media reports say that protesters gathered in large numbers in Bishkek following a 13 May clash between locals and international students at a hostel. Some demonstrators blocked traffic and vandalised buildings. Security forces have made several arrest.

Kyrgyzstan is a popular destination for education, especially in the medical field, attracting a large number of students from the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

As of April 2023, data from various medical universities in Kyrgyzstan indicates that approximately 9,500 students are currently pursuing their studies there, a government report said.

Kyrgyzstan assures situation calm

The ministry of foreign affairs of Kyrgyzstan said that the situation in Bishkek is under control.

"In connection with the incident that occurred on the night of 18 May in Bishkek with the participation of foreign citizens, the Ministry reports the following.

From the moment information about the incident was received, law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic took prompt measures to detain persons involved in the event, both foreign citizens and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry assured that security forces have maintained public order and ensured the safety of citizens. While about 15 people sought medical examinations, there were no serious injuries. Additionally, the ministry reported it "did not receive any messages regarding injured foreign citizens."

Pakistan issues advisory too

The Pakistan embassy in Bishkek issued an advisory for international students, including Pakistanis, amid reports of mob violence against foreign students in the city.

The statement mentioned incidents of violence against foreign students, particularly after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students surfaced online on 13 May.

Several hostels of medical universities and private residences of international students, including Pakistanis, have been targeted. While there are reports of minor injuries to Pakistani students, there have been no confirmed reports of deaths or rapes, the statement said.

The embassy has advised Pakistani students to stay indoors until the situation stabilizes. It has also managed to contact over 250 students and their families in Pakistan, it said.

The violence seems to be targeting all foreign students and is not specific to Pakistanis, the statement added.

