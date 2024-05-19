Pakistani students flee Kyrgyzstan after mob attacks
On Saturday night, 140 Pakistani students, stranded in Bishkek, arrived in Lahore
After a mob attack in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, left several international students, including Pakistanis, injured, Pakistan summoned Kyrgyz envoy Melis Moldaliev to the Foreign Office on Saturday.
They demanded "all possible measures" for the protection of the students. The Pakistani embassy advised students to remain indoors until the situation de-escalated, reports Dawn.
On Saturday night, 140 Pakistani students, stranded in Bishkek, arrived in Lahore, according to an interior ministry spokesperson.
Reports indicated that a viral video of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on 13 May led to a group of protesters attacking hostels of medical universities, home to many Pakistani and other international students. Private residences of foreign students were also targeted.
Unverified social media posts showed footage of the violence at the hostels housing foreign students in Bishkek, with many appealing for immediate assistance. According to the Kyrgyz health ministry, four Pakistanis received first aid and were discharged, while one remained under treatment for a jaw injury.
Pakistani students were advised to stay indoors until the situation normalized.
Hasan Zaigham, Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, posted a video update on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the situation in the Central Asian state. He reported that "local extremist elements" attacked six hostels housing international students and their private residences in Bishkek last night, resulting in injuries to 14 students.
"In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advises all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal. We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure the safety of our student fraternity," the ambassador said in a post on 'X'.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also reposted the envoy's message, emphasizing that the embassy was in contact with Kyrgyz authorities, as the safety of the students was of paramount importance to the ambassador and his team.
In a statement, the Foreign Office said the government had been in contact with Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the safety and security of its nationals amid the riots.
"The Kyrgyz authorities have expressed regret at the incidents of violence against foreign nationals, including Pakistanis in Bishkek last night. They have also pledged to hold an inquiry and punish the perpetrators", it said.
"The government of Pakistan takes the matter of the safety and security of its national around the world very seriously and will take all necessary measures to ensure their wellbeing. The deputy prime minister and foreign minister [Ishaq Dar] has directed the Foreign Office to monitor the situation round-the-clock and fully assist and facilitate Pakistani nationals."
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing concern over the violence in Bishkek, directed Ambassador Zaigham to provide all necessary support to the Pakistani students.
The government would bear all the expenses in this regard, he said, adding that he was monitoring the situation himself, says Dawn.
"Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance," the prime minister had tweeted.
Separately, the PM has also asked Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to visit Bishkek along with Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam on a special flight.