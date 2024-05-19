Pakistani students flee Kyrgyzstan after mob attacks

After a mob attack in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, left several international students, including Pakistanis, injured, Pakistan summoned Kyrgyz envoy Melis Moldaliev to the Foreign Office on Saturday.

They demanded "all possible measures" for the protection of the students. The Pakistani embassy advised students to remain indoors until the situation de-escalated, reports Dawn.

On Saturday night, 140 Pakistani students, stranded in Bishkek, arrived in Lahore, according to an interior ministry spokesperson.

Reports indicated that a viral video of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on 13 May led to a group of protesters attacking hostels of medical universities, home to many Pakistani and other international students. Private residences of foreign students were also targeted.

Unverified social media posts showed footage of the violence at the hostels housing foreign students in Bishkek, with many appealing for immediate assistance. According to the Kyrgyz health ministry, four Pakistanis received first aid and were discharged, while one remained under treatment for a jaw injury.

Pakistani students were advised to stay indoors until the situation normalized.