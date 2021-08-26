Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear - Pentagon

South Asia

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 08:15 pm

Related News

Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear - Pentagon

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. Picture taken August 23, 2021. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS
Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. Picture taken August 23, 2021. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS

One of the entry gates to Kabul airport has been hit by a large explosion only hours after western intelligence agencies warned of an imminent terrorist threat, acording to a tweet by Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

The explosion has occurred at the Abbey gate entrance where British troops are based. It was one of three gates that had been closed followings warnings of a terrorist threat, reports the BBC.

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," tweeted John Kirby.

It was unclear if there were casualties.

Details of the explosion at Kabul airport remain unclear. There have been some reports of gunfire on the ground.

The White House has confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on developments.

Terror attack could strike Kabul airport within hours, UK minister warns

Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States is in the final steps of ending its 20-year war, when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The United States has been racing to airlift its citizens and some Afghan citizens from Kabul before its military is set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan on 31 August.

Top News / World+Biz

Kabul Airport / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

3h | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

3h | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

3h | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 