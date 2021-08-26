Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear - Pentagon

Evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. Picture taken August 23, 2021. US Marine Corps/Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/Handout via REUTERS

One of the entry gates to Kabul airport has been hit by a large explosion only hours after western intelligence agencies warned of an imminent terrorist threat, acording to a tweet by Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

The explosion has occurred at the Abbey gate entrance where British troops are based. It was one of three gates that had been closed followings warnings of a terrorist threat, reports the BBC.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. August 26, 2021

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," tweeted John Kirby.

It was unclear if there were casualties.

Details of the explosion at Kabul airport remain unclear. There have been some reports of gunfire on the ground.

The White House has confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on developments.

Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States is in the final steps of ending its 20-year war, when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The United States has been racing to airlift its citizens and some Afghan citizens from Kabul before its military is set to fully withdraw from Afghanistan on 31 August.