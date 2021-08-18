Exiled Taliban leader Baradar to arrive in Kabul soon

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 03:46 pm

Exiled Taliban leader Baradar to arrive in Kabul soon

He was captured in a joint US-Pakistani operation in Karachi in 2010

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 03:46 pm
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, speaks during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, speaks during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

Taliban's political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar along with other leaders are expected to arrive in Kabul either today or tomorrow.

The exiled leader returned home on Tuesday, from Qatar to the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, their spiritual birthplace, reports BBC.

Baradar, one of the founding members of the Taliban, had been part of the negotiations with the US in Qatar after being released from prison to help facilitate the peace process.

He was captured in a joint US-Pakistani operation in Karachi in 2010.

