Avalanche kills 2, injures 3 in northern Afghanistan

Two people have been killed and three others injured in an avalanche that hit a village in Raghistan district of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Friday, provincial government official Mohammad Anwar said Saturday.

The accident took place in Sar Asyab area of Raghistan district late Friday following a snowfall, killing the two people including a woman on the spot and injuring three others, the official said.

An extreme chilly weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan since the first week of January as temperature fell down to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.

According to officials, more than 170 people have died due to the chilly weather across the country.