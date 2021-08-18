Anti-Taliban protests spread beyond Jalalabad

A member of Taliban forces (L) sits on a an armoured vehicle outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-Taliban protests have expanded beyond Jalalabad to several other provinces, according to local reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded after gunmen fired into a crowd of people who had taken down an Afghan Taliban flag in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, reports the Al Jazeera.

A black-on-white Taliban flag that was waving at a roundabout in Jalalabad, located about 115km east of the capital Kabul, was removed and replaced with the black, red and green flag of the previous Afghan government on Wednesday morning.

Video circulating on social media showed the crowd at the city's Pashtunistan Square dispersing as the sound of gunshots rang out across the busy traffic intersection.

Protest in Jalalabad city in support of National flag.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/oxv3GL0hmS— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 18, 2021

"People are very upset that the national flag was taken down and that the Taliban flag has been raised," an Al Jazeera report said.

"That isn't the only flashpoint in Afghanistan today. There is ongoing chaos at the airport where the Taliban is still trying to hold people off from reaching the airport, breaching the security perimeter and having a repeat of what happened on Monday when thousands of people made their way onto the tarmac and disrupted evacuation flights," it added.