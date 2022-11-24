1971 war was a political failure not military: Outgoing Pak army chief

South Asia

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

1971 war was a political failure not military: Outgoing Pak army chief

“I want to correct some facts here. Firstly, former East Pakistan was a political failure and not a military one,” General Qamar Javed Bajwa said

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 10:41 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 1971 war with Bangladesh was a political failure of Pakistan and not a military one, said outgoing Pak Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"I want to correct some facts here. Firstly, former East Pakistan was a political failure and not a military one," General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in his final public address as Pakistan's army chief on Wednesday (24 November), reports The Dawn. 

He added that the Pak army's performance and actions in Bangladesh during the 1971 war are topics that most people avoided.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the number of soldiers fighting was not 92,000 but 34,000 and the others were in different government departments.

Pakistan's outgoing army chief admits military's meddling in politics

The Pakistani general also said that those 34,000 soldiers were confronted by an Indian army of 250,000 soldiers and 200,000 members of the Mukti Bahini.

"Against these heavy odds, our army fought bravely and gave exemplary sacrifices which were acknowledged by Indian army chief field marshal Manekshaw," he said. 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also said that the military has unlawfully meddled in politics for decades and it will no longer do so. He defended Pakistan's most powerful institution, which has come in for criticism, particularly from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has accused the army of a role in his removal in April.

"In my opinion, the reason for this is the constant meddling by the army in politics for the last 70 years, which is unconstitutional. That is why, since February last year, the military has decided they will not interfere in any political matter," he said.

He added that the military has started its "catharsis" and expressed hope that political parties will also "introspect their behaviour."

"The reality is that in Pakistan, institutions, political parties and civil society – they have all made mistakes. It is time we learn from them and move forward," the Pak general said.

Bajwa will be retiring by the end of the month after commanding the Pakistani army for six years.

He was appointed army chief in 2016 for a three-year tenure, which was extended by another three years after parliament legislated on the tenures of services chiefs on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to announce his successor in the coming days.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Pakistan / Bangladesh / 1971 War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

37m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

1h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

1h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

2h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

13h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka