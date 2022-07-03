19 die in Pakistan bus crash

South Asia

BSS/AFP
03 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

19 die in Pakistan bus crash

BSS/AFP
03 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:43 pm
This image shows rescue workers at the scene of the accident. Photo: The DAWN
This image shows rescue workers at the scene of the accident. Photo: The DAWN

At least 19 people died and 14 were injured when a bus plunged into a ravine near a small town in Pakistan's west, an official said on Sunday.

The bus skidded off a slippery road near Danisar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as it was en route to Quetta from Rawalpindi, local official Ejaz Jaffer told AFP.

Pakistan has an appalling road safety record, with frequent accidents due to poorly maintained routes and vehicles -- as well as reckless driving.

At least 22 people died when a minibus plunged into a ravine in Balochistan last month.

World+Biz

Pakistan / bus accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

5h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

6h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

8h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

7h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

7h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

19h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years