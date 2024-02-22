Ship collides with bridge in China, cuts it in half; 5 dead

The cargo ship under the fractured Lixinsha Bridge. Photo: CCTV

A cargo ship in southern China collided with a bridge and cut it in half on Thursday, resulting in five fatalities and one injury, Chinese state media reported.

The Guangzhou maritime search and rescue centre disclosed that the collision occurred at the Lixinsha Bridge in the southern part of the city within the Pearl River Delta.

Two vehicles plunged into the water, while three others landed atop the vessel, said the Guangzhou Nansha District in its official Weibo account.

Images capturing the aftermath showed the bridge severed in half, looming over the unmoving ship beneath.

Police boats swiftly arrived at the scene.

Amid the chaos, two individuals were successfully rescued, as reported by the state-controlled news outlet, the People's Daily.

Efforts to rescue any remaining survivors are actively underway.

Situated within Guangzhou's Nansha district, the Lixinsha Bridge serves as a crucial link in the region's extensive international shipping network.

Concerns over the bridge's structural integrity had been voiced in recent years, with reinforcement projects repeatedly delayed, reported the state broadcaster CCTV.