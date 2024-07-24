Typhoon Gaemi strengthens as it nears Taiwan, work halted, flights cancelled

Asia

Reuters
24 July, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 11:37 am

Related News

Typhoon Gaemi strengthens as it nears Taiwan, work halted, flights cancelled

Gaemi, expected to be the strongest storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, is set to make landfall on the northeast coast on Wednesday evening, the island's weather authorities said

Reuters
24 July, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 11:37 am
Waves break against the protecting walls as Typhoon Gaemi approaches in Keelung, Taiwan July 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Waves break against the protecting walls as Typhoon Gaemi approaches in Keelung, Taiwan July 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Taiwan hunkered down on Wednesday for the arrival of a strengthening Typhoon Gaemi, with financial markets shut, people getting the day off work and flights cancelled, while the military went on stand-by amid forecasts of torrential rain.

Gaemi, expected to be the strongest storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, is set to make landfall on the northeast coast on Wednesday evening, the island's weather authorities said.

They upgraded its status to a strong typhoon, packing gusts of up to 227 kph (141 mph) near its centre.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After crossing the Taiwan Strait it is likely to hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian late on Thursday afternoon.

In rural Yilan county, where the typhoon will first hit land, wind and rain gathered strength, shutting eateries as most roads emptied out.

"This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years," fishing boat captain Hung Chun told Reuters, adding that Yilan's harbour of Suao was packed with boats seeking shelter. 

"It's charging directly towards the east coast and if it makes landfall here the damage would be enormous." 

Work and school were suspended across Taiwan, with streets almost deserted in its capital, Taipei, during the normal rush hour, amid squally rain.

The government said more than 2,000 people had been evacuated from sparsely populated mountain areas at high risk of landslides from the "extremely torrential rain".

Almost all domestic flights had been cancelled, along with 201 international flights, the transport ministry said. 

All rail operations will stop from midday (0400 GMT), with an abbreviated schedule for high-speed links between north and south Taiwan that will continue to operate, it added.

However, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple, said it expected its factories to maintain normal production during the typhoon, after it activated routine preparations.

SOLDIERS STANDING BY

The typhoon is expected to bring rain of up to 1,800 mm (70 inches) to some mountainous counties in central and southern Taiwan, weather officials said.

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had put 29,000 soldiers on stand-by for disaster relief efforts.

The typhoon has severely curtailed this year's annual Han Kuang war games, but they have not been cancelled, with scheduled live fire drills held on the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

Gaemi is expected to bring heavy to very intense rains over vast swathes of China from Thursday, the water resources ministry warned.

These are areas between the Pearl River basin in the south and the Songhua and Liao River basins on the northeastern border with Russia and North Korea, it said on Wednesday. 

The rains are expected to last until July 31, fuelled by the typhoon's abundant moisture, it added. 

Gaemi and a southwest monsoon brought heavy rain on Wednesday to the Philippine capital region and northern provinces, bringing work and education to a halt, with stock and foreign exchange trading suspended, with 12 dead.

While typhoons can be very destructive, Taiwan relies on them to replenish reservoirs after traditionally drier winters, especially in its south.

World+Biz

Taiwan / China / Typhoon Gaemi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos