China's foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment

China

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:17 am

Related News

China's foreign minister warns Philippines over US missile deployment

The United States deployed its Typhon missile system to the Philippines as part of joint military drills earlier this year. It was not fired during the exercises, a Philippine military official later said, without giving details on how long it would stay in the country

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:17 am
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned the Philippines over the US intermediate-range missile deployment, saying such a move could fuel regional tensions and spark an arms race.

The United States deployed its Typhon missile system to the Philippines as part of joint military drills earlier this year. It was not fired during the exercises, a Philippine military official later said, without giving details on how long it would stay in the country. 

China-Philippines relations are now at a crossroads and dialogue and consultation are the right way, Wang told the Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo during a meeting in Vientiane on Friday, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Wang said relations between the countries were facing challenges because the Philippines has "repeatedly violated the consensus of both sides and its own commitments".

"If the Philippines introduces the US intermediate-range missile system, it will create tension and confrontation in the region and trigger an arms race, which is completely not in line with the interests and wishes of the Filipino people," Wang said.

China and the Philippines are locked in a confrontation in the disputed South China Sea and their encounters have grown more tense as Beijing presses its claims to shoals in waters that Manila says are well within its exclusive economic zone.

Wang said China has recently reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippines on the transportation and replenishment of humanitarian supplies to Ren'ai Jiao in order to maintain the stability of the maritime situation.

China refers to the Second Thomas Shoal as Ren'ai Jiao.

World+Biz / Asia

Philippines / China / US Arms shipment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos