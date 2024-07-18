China pledges industrial modernisation, raft of other reforms

China

Reuters
18 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 04:41 pm

Related News

China pledges industrial modernisation, raft of other reforms

The official news agency Xinhua's readout of the meeting, which takes place roughly every five years, also said Beijing wanted to improve social security, healthcare and income distribution systems and introduce land reforms

Reuters
18 July, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 04:41 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

Chinese leaders pledged on Thursday to modernise the country's industrial complex, expand domestic demand, curb debt and property sector risks, as well as implement financial and fiscal reforms, state media said after a key Communist Party meeting.

The official news agency Xinhua's readout of the meeting, which takes place roughly every five years, also said Beijing wanted to improve social security, healthcare and income distribution systems and introduce land reforms.

The report said China will "enhance the role of market mechanisms in the economy, create a fairer and more dynamic market environment and optimise the efficiency of resource allocation." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The previous wording in official documents was that markets would "play a decisive role" in the economy.

"Restrictions on the market will be lifted, while effective regulation will be ensured to better maintain order in the market and remedy market failures," said the report.

The meeting readout did not say what changes will be implemented, but said the "tasks" should be completed by 2029.

A document with more detailed policy plans presented at the four-day, closed-door meeting of Communist Party central committee members led by President Xi Jinping, is expected to be released in coming days.

Previewed by state media as "epoch-making," the event, known as a plenum, took place at a time of financial hardship for an increasing number of Chinese at home and of heightened adversity against the country's industrial policies abroad.

The communique re-emphasised China's quest for "new productive forces", a term coined by Xi last year that envisions scientific research and technological breakthroughs that could modernise manufacturing and kickstart a new era of high growth. 

"We will improve the institutions and mechanisms for fostering new quality productive forces in line with local conditions," it said.

The world's second-largest economy grew at a slower than expected pace in the second quarter, leaning hard on industrial output and external demand, while the crisis-hit property sector and household consumption continued to disappoint.

China pledged to resolve the deepening imbalance between high investment and output levels and tepid demand more than a decade ago at a similar plenum. However, rather than directing resources towards consumers, it poured money into infrastructure and real estate, accumulating debt at an unsustainable pace.

Thursday's communique reiterated China wanted to "actively expand domestic demand."

World+Biz

Industrial Modernisation / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1h | Videos
Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

1h | Videos
Local and quota reform activists clashed with the police; Killed 1

Local and quota reform activists clashed with the police; Killed 1

2h | Videos
Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

Clash of local and quota reform activists with law and order forces of Narayanganj

2h | Videos