Russia and Chinese nuclear-capable bombers patrol near United States

World+Biz

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 03:27 pm

Related News

Russia and Chinese nuclear-capable bombers patrol near United States

Russian Tu-95MS "Bear" strategic bombers and Chinese Xi'an H-6 strategic bombers took part in patrols over the Chukchi and Bering seas and the North Pacific, Russia's defence ministry said

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 03:27 pm
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/ File Photo
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/ File Photo

Russian and Chinese nuclear-capable strategic bombers patrolled near the US state of Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic on Thursday, the two countries said, a move that prompted the United States and Canada to scramble fighter jets. 

Russian Tu-95MS "Bear" strategic bombers and Chinese Xi'an H-6 strategic bombers took part in patrols over the Chukchi and Bering seas and the North Pacific, Russia's defence ministry said.

"During the flight, Russian and Chinese crews cooperated in the new area of joint operations during all stages of the air patrol," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"At some stages of the route, the air group was accompanied by fighters from foreign countries," it said.

On the five-hour flight, the Russian and Chinese bombers were escorted by Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters. No foreign airspace was violated, Russia said. 

The US military's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that US and Canadian fighter jets had intercepted the Russian and People's Republic of China (PRC) aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"The Russian and PRC aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," NORAD said. 

"This Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."

The joint patrol had deepened strategic mutual trust and coordination between the two militaries, a spokesperson for China's defence ministry said. 

It had "nothing to do with the current international situation", said Zhang Xiaogang.

"The event was held as part of the implementation of the military cooperation plan for 2024 and is not directed against third countries," Russia said.

 

Top News

Russia / China / Nuclear bomber / air patrol / United States (US)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos