Saudi non-oil economy boosted by fastest job growth in 9 years

World+Biz

Bloomberg
06 November, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 02:58 pm

Related News

Saudi non-oil economy boosted by fastest job growth in 9 years

The sharpest rise in employment growth since October 2014 came as companies sought to add to their staffing capacity after strong demand for new orders

Bloomberg
06 November, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 02:58 pm
Saudi non-oil economy boosted by fastest job growth in 9 years

Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy saw its fastest job growth in nine years in October, signalling another improvement in business conditions as the world's biggest crude exporter seeks to diversify.

The Riyad Bank purchasing managers index for Saudi Arabia rose to 58.4 in last month from 57.2 in September. The gauge was well above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and "indicative of a substantial upturn in the health of the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector," the report said.

The sharpest rise in employment growth since October 2014 came as companies sought to add to their staffing capacity after strong demand for new orders. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The employment expansion is a promising sign for the Saudi economy, as it suggests a growing demand for labor and a potential improvement in the job market," said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

The strong PMI numbers for October follow official figures for the third quarter of the year, indicating that private sector growth was losing steam. Non-oil economic output growth slowed to 3.6%, according to data released last week. On a quarterly basis, it rose 0.1%, the softest pace of acceleration since the end of 2020.

The $1.1 trillion economy suffered its biggest contraction since 2020 during the third quarter, after the kingdom cut oil production in July in a bid to push up prices. 

Backlog order volumes decreased at the sharpest rate since August 2022, according to the PMI data. That was driven by increased hiring, as well as "supportive government policies and subsequent improvements in the ease of doing business," according to the report.

Top News

Saudi Arabia / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

1h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

5h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

20h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

19h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

21h | TBS Today