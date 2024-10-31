Eminem to headline Saudi Arabia's Soundstorm festival

Global rap icon Eminem is set to make his debut performance in Saudi Arabia this December, headlining the MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2024 festival, reports Arab News.

The three-day event will run from December 12 to December 14 in Riyadh's Banban, marking the festival's fifth edition.

Soundstorm, known as the "loudest music festival in the region," has become a major platform for international and regional talent.

The festival previously featured star-studded lineups including Post Malone, Bruno Mars, DJ Snake, and David Guetta.

Widely celebrated as one of the greatest rappers of all time, Eminem is renowned for his powerful lyrics and iconic hits, such as "The Real Slim Shady," "Lose Yourself," and collaborations with Rihanna on tracks like "The Monster" and "Love the Way You Lie."