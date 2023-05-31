Salvage of oil tanker stranded off Yemen can begin: UN

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
31 May, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:17 am

Related News

Salvage of oil tanker stranded off Yemen can begin: UN

BSS/AFP
31 May, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:17 am
The UN Development Programme (UNDP), which is implementing the high-risk operation as part of the UN-coordinated initiative, is contracting marine salvage company SMIT to safely remove the oil and prepare the Safer for towing to a green salvage yard.
The UN Development Programme (UNDP), which is implementing the high-risk operation as part of the UN-coordinated initiative, is contracting marine salvage company SMIT to safely remove the oil and prepare the Safer for towing to a green salvage yard.

The United Nations said Tuesday (30 May) it is ready to start salvage work on an oil tanker stranded off Yemen's coast with more than one million barrels of crude that pose an acute risk to the environment.

"We're very happy to be on-site where we can start the work," David Gressly, the UN coordinator for Yemen, said by videoconference from aboard a support vessel that has arrived at the stricken ship, the FSO Safer.

In an unprecedented salvage plan, the UN has purchased a super-tanker to remove the oil from the vessel in the Red Sea. The actual pumping will start in about 10 days to two weeks, said Gressly.

The 47-year-old Safer has not been serviced since Yemen's civil war broke out in 2015 and it was left abandoned off the rebel-held port of Hodeida, a critical gateway for shipments into a country heavily dependent on foreign aid.

Experts say the ship is at risk of breaking apart, exploding or catching fire.

The Safer's 1.1 million barrels are four times as much oil as that which spilt in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska, one of the world's worst ecological catastrophes, according to the UN.

The salvage operation, which will cost an estimated more than $140 million, has been assigned to a company called SMIT Salvage. It will pump the oil from the Safer to the now UN-owned ship called Nautica, and then tow away the empty tanker.

That's much cheaper than the costs estimated to take care of a potentially catastrophic oil spill, which would take $20 billion to clean up.

But the UN says it is still $29 million dollars short on the sprawling project.

An SMIT support vessel called the Ndeavor arrived Tuesday at the site loaded with equipment. It will begin preparatory work on Wednesday.

"With the arrival of the Ndeavor next to the FSO in the Red Sea, we truly have reached a critical milestone," said Achim Steiner, head of the UN Development Programme, which is in charge of the salvage operation.

"If all goes according to plan, somewhere in late June, early July, we might be in a position to say that that critical phase of the ship-to-ship transfer could be completed," Steiner said.

Yemen / Oil Tanker / Environmental Hazard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

3h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

21h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

23h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

15h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

16h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget