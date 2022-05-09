Russia defending 'motherland' in Ukraine: Putin

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 01:52 pm

He said Russia was facing "absolutely unacceptable threat" in Ukraine and that everything must be done to avoid the "horror of global war"

Photo :TASS
Photo :TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday troops and volunteers fighting in the eastern Ukrainian Donbass region were defending their  "motherland"

Speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Putin said, "You are fighting for your Motherland, its future," reports the Agence France-Presse.

Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory

"The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us," he said, adding, "The state will do everything to take care of these families."

Putin said the military intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".

He said Russia was facing "absolutely unacceptable threat" in Ukraine and that everything must be done to avoid the "horror of global war".

Putin also likened Russia's action in the east European nation to the Soviet fighting in World War II.

