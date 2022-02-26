Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia is capable of taking measures to mitigate the damage from sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"Immediate measures are certainly being taken in order to mitigate the damage from sanctions and ensure the unhindered operation of all economic sectors and systems," he noted, reports TASS.

Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that." "It was created in advance for such situations," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Analysis will be required to determine the retaliatory measures that would best serve our interests," he said.