Russia watching for new Western sanctions, says they would hit world economy

World+Biz

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

Russia watching for new Western sanctions, says they would hit world economy

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 04:58 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a signing ceremony following talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. REUTERS File Photo
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a signing ceremony following talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. REUTERS File Photo

The Kremlin said on Friday it was monitoring reports of a possible ban on exports to Russia by Western countries, and that new sanctions would damage the global economy.

"We are carefully monitoring this, we are aware that both the U.S. and the EU are actively considering new sanctions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We believe that both the current sanctions against the Russian Federation and the new additional steps that the US and the EU may be thinking about now will, of course, also hit the global economy. Therefore, this may lead to an increase in the trend towards a worldwide economic crisis."

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that the Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, citing Japanese government sources.

Bloomberg News said on Thursday the United States and Ukraine's allies were considering "an outright ban on most exports to Russia". That report said officials from G7 nations were discussing the idea before a summit meeting in Japan next month.

Russia has been hit by successive waves of Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"We must not forget that no country in the world has faced such a volume of sanctions as we have. Therefore, we are adapting, developing, making long-term plans, but also taking into account the dangers that lie behind the thoughts of our opponents," Peskov said.

Top News / Global Economy

Russia Sanctions / global economic crisis / Western sanctions / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

1h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

3h | Thoughts
Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

8h | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

21h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

20h | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays