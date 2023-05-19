Pakistan police talk 'terms and conditions' for search of ex-PM Khan's home

World+Biz

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 08:18 pm

Related News

Pakistan police talk 'terms and conditions' for search of ex-PM Khan's home

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 08:18 pm
Former Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Collected
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Collected

Pakistani police and government officials arrived at the Lahore home of former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday (19 May) to discuss a possible search for suspects involved in this month's attacks on state and army buildings, authorities said.

Police would only start the search after agreeing on terms and conditions, Amir Mir, information minister of the province of Punjab, of which Lahore is the capital, told Reuters.

The talks at the home of the cricket star and Pakistan's most popular leader, according to polls, is the latest in a tussle between Khan and the country's powerful military that has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million.

Pakistan also faces its worst economic crisis in decades, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.

"We have information that there are around 40 terrorists hiding there, so I think we will need some 400 police to search the house," Mir said.

Khan's home is in the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore and was the site of pitched battles in March between his supporters and police who had tried to arrest the 70-year-old for not showing up in court.

Khan was eventually arrested on 9 May on graft charges, which he denies, and released on bail that expires this month. His arrest triggered a wave of violence by supporters who attacked military installations and other government buildings.

Mir said there were no plans to rearrest Khan.

Analysts said a new search could trigger further unrest. TV footage showed government officials and police entering the home with scores of cameras on their backs.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters it blamed for the attacks.

Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence, saying the authorities could search his home but only with court warrants.

On Thursday, Khan's aide, Iftikhar Durrani, allowed journalists into some areas of the home to "look for terrorists".

Mir said they were given very limited access and could not account for the whole sprawling property.

Imran Khan / Pakistan Politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

9h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

11h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

11h | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

3h | TBS World
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors