Pakistan PM Sharif picks prominent banker in new cabinet, document shows

South Asia

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 02:10 pm

Related News

Pakistan PM Sharif picks prominent banker in new cabinet, document shows

The South Asian nation, beset by economic and political crises, held inconclusive national elections last month that did not give any party a majority, after which a coalition alliance elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister for a second time last week

Reuters
11 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Shehbaz Sharif was named as the coalition candidate for next premier by his elder brother Nawaz. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Shehbaz Sharif was named as the coalition candidate for next premier by his elder brother Nawaz. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The CEO of Pakistan's largest bank was picked as a federal minister, according to a government document seen by Reuters, and sources said he was set to be appointed finance minister in a new cabinet that will take the oath on Monday.

The South Asian nation, beset by economic and political crises, held inconclusive national elections last month that did not give any party a majority, after which a coalition alliance elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister for a second time last week.

Sharif has included Muhammad Aurangzeb, chief executive officer of HBL bank, in the cabinet and he will be given the portfolio of finance minister, according to two sources - one in Sharif's party and the other in the prime minister's office.    

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Aurangzeb was picked over several veterans previously involved in handling the troubled $350 billion economy, including four-time finance minister Ishaq Dar, as the country looks to tide over a troubling time for its economy.

Dar was also named a federal minister and is likely to get the foreign ministry portfolio, the two sources said.

A spokesman for HBL said he could neither confirm nor deny any "speculation" about Aurangzeb's appointment.

Pakistan's current International Monetary Fund programme expires next month, and Sharif has said his government would look to negotiate a new, longer term bailout to keep the country's economy stable amidst high inflation and external financing requirements.  

The new cabinet will be sworn in on Monday, over a month since the Feb. 8 national election. A letter, seen by Reuters, sent by Sharif to the president for the appointment of the cabinet showed a list of 19 names, including Aurangzeb and Dar.      

 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Pakistan / Pakistan Politics / Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

3h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

6h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

1h | Videos
Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

2h | Videos
Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

4h | Videos
Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

4h | Videos