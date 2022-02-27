Over 470 Ukrainian troops surrender near Kharkiv: Russian Defense Ministry

Participants walk past a mural depicting Soviet actor Leonid Bykov during the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate the patriotic spirit of local residents amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 5, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

As many as 471 Ukrainian service members have been detained in Ukraine's Kharkiv region; they have laid down their arms, Interfax reported citing Russian Defense Ministry.

"The 302nd Air Defense Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, equipped with Buk M-1 air defense systems, voluntarily laid down arms and surrendered yesterday in the Kharkiv region. A total of 471 Ukrainian servicemen have been detained," Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing conference on Sunday.

"The respectful attitude and aid are being given to all Ukrainian service members. Once documents are ready, they will be sent to their families," he said.